Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Visa-Free Travel Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passport Holders

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have abolished visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official or special passports.

Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan signed the agreement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

The arrangement is expected to facilitate high-level visits and strengthen institutional cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on Tuesday abolishing visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official or special passports, marking another step towards strengthening bilateral relations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar signed the agreement with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ishaq Dar is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to attend the UN General Assembly proceedings.

The deputy prime minister said the visa exemption agreement would make high-level engagements and official exchanges between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia more convenient.