Atta Tarar Visits Darul Uloom Haqqania, Discusses Peace and Religious Harmony

Attaullah Tarar met religious scholars at Darul Uloom Haqqania on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Discussions focused on peace, religious harmony, national unity and a coordinated response to terrorism.

Scholars from different schools of thought reaffirmed their commitment to promoting unity and countering extremism.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar visited Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he held discussions with religious scholars on peace, interfaith harmony and national unity.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan, MPA Jalal Khan, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and members of the Qaumi Paigham-i-Aman Committee accompanied the minister.

Deputy administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania Maulana Rashidul Haq Haqqani, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-S chief Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, Maulana Syed Mohammad Yousuf Shah and other prominent scholars welcomed the delegation.

The meeting examined ongoing efforts to strengthen peace and stability, promote religious harmony and reinforce national unity in the campaign against terrorism.

Tarar said promoting tolerance, peace and unity had become an urgent national priority. He acknowledged the Qaumi Paigham-i-Aman Committee’s role in developing a unified national narrative against terrorism and encouraging religious harmony.

He said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was using the committee’s platform to communicate the message of peace and stability to people across the country.

The minister and committee members later toured different sections of the seminary and received a briefing on its educational and religious contributions. They also visited the historic Jamia Masjid Abdul Haq situated within the institution.

Tarar and members of the delegation offered prayers for Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Mohammad Idrees Tarangzai, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani and Maulana Samiul Haq Shaheed.