4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad and Other Parts of Pakistan
- Tremors were felt in Islamabad and several other areas on Tuesday.
- The earthquake’s epicentre was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region.
- No casualties or property damage were immediately reported.
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad and several other parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, prompting concern among residents.
According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake originated at a depth of 196 kilometres beneath the ground. Its epicentre was traced to the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.
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The tremors were felt across Islamabad and surrounding areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.