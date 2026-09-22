4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad and Other Parts of Pakistan

Tremors were felt in Islamabad and several other areas on Tuesday.

The earthquake’s epicentre was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region.

No casualties or property damage were immediately reported.

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad and several other parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, prompting concern among residents.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake originated at a depth of 196 kilometres beneath the ground. Its epicentre was traced to the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

The tremors were felt across Islamabad and surrounding areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.