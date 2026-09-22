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4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad and Other Parts of Pakistan

PT Web Desk September 22, 2026
  • Tremors were felt in Islamabad and several other areas on Tuesday.
  • The earthquake’s epicentre was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region.
  • No casualties or property damage were immediately reported.
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A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad and several other parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, prompting concern among residents.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake originated at a depth of 196 kilometres beneath the ground. Its epicentre was traced to the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

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The tremors were felt across Islamabad and surrounding areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

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