PM Shehbaz Urges JI Chief to Postpone Planned Islamabad Sit-In

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted JI Amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and requested a postponement of the Islamabad sit-in.

Hafiz Naeem welcomed the proposal and said his party was considering delaying the protest.

Both leaders agreed to meet and hold further consultations after the prime minister returns from abroad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Jamaat-i-Islami Amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Tuesday, urging him to postpone the party’s planned sit-in in Islamabad.

During the conversation, the prime minister said the government was taking steps to provide relief on petroleum products to economically vulnerable and middle-income households amid the prevailing economic difficulties.

Shehbaz Sharif assured the JI leader that his government would continue making every possible effort to reduce the financial burden on the public and provide maximum relief under the available circumstances.

Hafiz Naeem welcomed the prime minister’s proposal and informed him that Jamaat-i-Islami was considering postponing its planned protest in the federal capital.

The two leaders agreed to meet after the prime minister’s return from abroad and continue consultations over the party’s demands and other related matters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently in New York to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.