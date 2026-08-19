Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad as Nullah Lai Water Level Rises

Heavy rainfall caused the water level in Nullah Lai to rise sharply, prompting authorities to sound warning sirens.

Water level at Katarian crossed 22 feet, increasing the risk of flooding in nearby low-lying areas.

Saidpur recorded the highest rainfall in the twin cities at 66mm.

PMD has forecast more rain in several parts of Pakistan until Friday.

Heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad caused flooding and a sharp rise in the water level of Nullah Lai on Wednesday, prompting authorities to sound warning sirens and put emergency teams on alert.

Following the downpour, the water level at Katarian crossed 22 feet, raising concerns about possible flooding in low-lying neighbourhoods located near the waterway.

Authorities advised people living along Nullah Lai to remain alert, take necessary precautions and move to safer locations if the situation worsens.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) teams have been deployed around Nullah Lai and other areas considered vulnerable to flooding. Heavy machinery has also been positioned at key locations to respond quickly in case of an emergency.

Among the twin cities, Saidpur received the highest rainfall, recording 66 millimetres.

Rainfall was also reported in other parts of Punjab. Intermittent rain continued in Narowal, where water accumulated in several low-lying areas, while Mandi Bahauddin also received rain.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a rain alert for upper and central parts of the country, with wet weather expected to continue until Friday.

According to the Met Office, rain is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the forecast period.

The Flood Forecasting Division in Lahore has also reported low-level flooding in the Indus River at Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa and Guddu barrages.

However, water levels in other rivers across the country remain normal, according to the latest flood situation report.