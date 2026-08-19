University of Sialkot Showcases Student Innovation at Open House 2026

USKT’s Department of Computer Science organized Open House 2026 featuring final-year projects and technology demonstrations.

A panel discussion explored challenges and opportunities in agentic and traditional programming.

Alumni working in Pakistan and the UAE shared industry experience and career insights with students.

Distinguished guests were presented certificates for their contributions to the event.

The Department of Computer Science at the University of Sialkot (USKT) organized Open House 2026, bringing together students, alumni, faculty members and guests to showcase technology projects and discuss emerging trends in computer science.

According to the university, arrangements for the event were overseen by Dr. Muhammad Saad Amin. Students presented a range of final-year projects, while technology demonstrations and interactive discussions provided participants with an opportunity to explore new developments in the field.

One of the main sessions was a panel discussion titled “Agentic and Traditional Programming: Challenges and Opportunities,” focusing on changes in software development and the opportunities and challenges associated with newer programming approaches.

The discussion featured USKT alumni Awais, founder of Brimix Software House, and Faizan, a software engineer working at a leading company in the UAE. They shared their professional experiences, industry insights and career guidance with students and also conducted a live demonstration.

Sadaf moderated the session, while faculty members also contributed to organizing and managing the event.

The Open House provided students with an opportunity to present their work and interact with professionals while highlighting the department’s focus on academic learning, innovation and stronger links with the technology industry.

Certificates were distributed among the distinguished guests in recognition of their participation and contributions to the program.