Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Aircraft Until September 24

Pakistan has extended restrictions on Indian aircraft using its airspace until September 24.

The restrictions cover Indian airlines, leased planes and commercial and military aircraft operated by Indian citizens.

The latest restrictions took effect on August 18 and will continue until 4:59 am on September 24.

Pakistan originally imposed the airspace restrictions on April 23, 2025.

Pakistan has extended its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft until September 24, according to a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

Under the latest notice, the restrictions came into effect on August 18 and will remain in place until 4:59 am Pakistan Standard Time on September 24.

The ban applies to all Indian-registered airlines and aircraft leased by Indian operators. It also covers commercial and military aircraft owned or operated by Indian citizens.

Aircraft falling under these categories will not be permitted to enter or use Pakistani airspace during the restriction period.

Pakistan initially imposed the airspace restrictions on April 23, 2025. Since then, the restrictions have been extended several times.

The latest extension marks the 16th NOTAM issued in connection with Pakistan’s restrictions on Indian aircraft.