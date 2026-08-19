Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack on Syria

Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Abu al-Duhur Airbase in Syria’s Idlib.

Foreign Office says the attack is a clear violation of international law.

Pakistan has reaffirmed its support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Islamabad has urged the international community to act against repeated violations of international law.

Pakistan has strongly condemned an attack carried out by Israeli forces on Abu al-Duhur Airbase in Syria’s Idlib province, describing the action as unprovoked and a violation of international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said such provocative actions could further damage peace and stability in the region.

“Such provocative actions constitute a flagrant violation of the international law, and have the potential to further undermine regional peace and stability,” the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan also expressed its solidarity with the people of Syria and reaffirmed its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan remains supportive of peace and prosperity in Syria.

Islamabad also called on the international community to play its role in stopping repeated violations of international law by Israeli forces and to ensure accountability for actions that contribute to instability in the region.