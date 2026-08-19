CM Maryam Announces Basant 2027 Dates for Lahore

Basant 2027 will be celebrated in Lahore from March 12 to 14.

Maryam Nawaz announced the dates following the success of Basant 2026.

The three-day festival will feature music, cultural activities and other celebrations.

Overseas Pakistanis and international visitors have also been invited to attend the festival.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that Basant 2027 will be celebrated in Lahore for three days from March 12 to March 14.

Announcing the dates, Maryam Nawaz said that following the success of Basant 2026, Lahore would once again host the colourful festival in March next year.

She said the three-day celebrations would feature music, cultural activities and various events, bringing the city’s traditional festive atmosphere back to life.

The chief minister invited young people from Punjab as well as other parts of Pakistan to visit Lahore and participate in the celebrations. She encouraged them to come together, create memories and bring their energy to the festival.

Maryam Nawaz also extended an invitation to overseas Pakistanis and international visitors, asking them to save March 12, 13 and 14, 2027, for Basant celebrations in Lahore.

“Lahore will once again come alive with colours, culture, celebrations, music and traditional hospitality,” she said.

Expressing enthusiasm for the festival, the chief minister added, “I will be waiting, Lahore will be waiting, Pakistan will be waiting for you.”

Maryam Nawaz expressed hope that people from Pakistan and abroad would come together to make Basant 2027 another memorable celebration in Lahore.