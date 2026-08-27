Trump Warns Canada as Trade Tensions Rise

US President Donald Trump says it is “time to teach Canada” after trade talks between the two countries failed.

The US has imposed 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian imports.

Canada has responded with tariffs on about $20 billion worth of US goods.

Trump has also announced 50% tariffs on Canadian cars and auto parts from January 1.

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Canada after trade talks between the two neighbouring countries ended without an agreement.

Speaking in an interview with Glenn Beck on Wednesday, Trump said the United States had offered Canada what he considered a good trade deal, but Canada did not accept it.

“I had a deal, that was a pretty good deal,” Trump said.

Trump said the United States does not depend heavily on Canada and could buy most products it needs from other countries. He admitted that replacing some Canadian goods could cause some inconvenience.

“And it’s time to teach Canada you can’t do this anymore,” Trump said.

His comments came after the United States imposed new 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian imports on Saturday. The tariffs were announced after trade talks between Washington and Ottawa failed.

Canada responded on Tuesday by announcing tariffs on about $20 billion worth of US imports. The Canadian government said its tariffs would match the latest US measures dollar for dollar and would take effect on September 8.

Canada also announced financial support for businesses and workers who could be affected by the trade dispute.

The situation could become more serious in the coming months. Trump has announced 50% tariffs on Canadian cars and auto parts, which are expected to take effect on January 1.

Canada said one reason it did not reach a deal with the United States was Washington’s refusal to extend tariff relief to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The Canadian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Trump’s latest comments.

White House adviser Peter Navarro also warned Canada that it may now receive a worse trade deal than the one previously offered by the United States.

Navarro said the previous US offer was very favourable to Canada and that he did not understand why Ottawa rejected it.

“It just is not going to end well for Canada,” Navarro said on C-SPAN.

He also predicted that Canada would not receive the same offer again and that any future agreement could be less favourable.

The latest comments show that trade tensions between the United States and Canada are continuing to rise as both countries move forward with higher tariffs.