Iranian TV-Linked Video Allegedly Offers $10 Million Reward for Killing Barron Trump

A video attributed to an Iranian state-linked television channel allegedly offered $10 million for killing Barron Trump.

The footage reportedly included information related to the US president’s son and locations associated with him.

Trump Tower, Barron’s school and other locations were allegedly identified in the video.

A video attributed to an Iranian state-linked television channel has allegedly offered a $10 million reward, equivalent to around Rs2.8 billion, for killing Barron Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump.

According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, the alleged video was linked to Iran’s Channel 3 and reportedly contained information concerning Barron Trump and locations associated with him.

The report claimed that the footage identified Trump Tower, Barron’s school and other locations, while also presenting information that appeared to relate to his movements and surveillance.

The reported broadcast has drawn attention because of the direct threat allegedly made against the US president’s son and the substantial financial reward reportedly offered.

The claims are based on The Jerusalem Post’s report and the video attributed to the Iranian television channel. The information provided does not include an official response from Iranian authorities or the television channel regarding the allegations.