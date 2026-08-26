Fire at PIMS Hospital Nursery Leaves 14 Newborns Burned

A fire broke out in the newborn nursery at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

At least 14 newborn babies suffered burn injuries in the incident.

The blaze reportedly started at around 7am and was later brought under control.

A fire broke out in the newborn nursery of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 14 newborn babies with burn injuries.

The fire erupted at around 7am in the nursery of the hospital’s children’s ward. Emergency teams responded to the incident and managed to bring the blaze under control, after which cooling operations were completed.

Initial information indicated that an air-conditioner compressor may have exploded inside the nursery, triggering the fire. However, the exact cause of the incident has yet to be officially established and remains under investigation.

Emergency personnel reached the affected ward and took part in firefighting and rescue operations. Authorities were also assessing the situation and gathering further details about the incident.

The fire has raised serious concerns over safety arrangements for newborn babies at the hospital as authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze.