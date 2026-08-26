15.2 Million Pilgrims Perform Umrah in First Quarter of Season

More than 15.2 million pilgrims performed Umrah during the first quarter of the season.

Domestic Umrah pilgrims accounted for around 9.5 million of the total.

Saudi nationals represented 28.9% of Umrah pilgrims during the period.

The deadline for issuing Umrah visas is March 9, 2027, while pilgrims must enter Saudi Arabia by March 23, 2027.

More than 15.2 million people performed Umrah during the first quarter of the Umrah season, according to figures released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics.

The latest data showed that the total number of Umrah pilgrims reached 15,233,767 during the period, highlighting the large number of worshippers taking part in the pilgrimage.

Of the overall total, approximately 9.5 million were domestic Umrah pilgrims. The statistics also showed that Saudi nationals accounted for 28.9% of the pilgrims.

According to the General Authority for Statistics, men represented 56.4% of Umrah pilgrims, while women accounted for 40.6%, as reported in the released figures.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced key deadlines for the Umrah season. The final date for the issuance of Umrah visas has been set for March 9, 2027.

Pilgrims holding Umrah visas will have until March 23, 2027, to enter Saudi Arabia under the announced schedule.