Trump Says US Heading for ‘Very Big Victory’ Against Iran

US President Donald Trump says Washington has maintained dominance over Iran from the beginning of the conflict.

Trump said he does not believe Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is dead, but claimed he suffered serious injuries.

US President Donald Trump has said the United States is moving towards what he described as a “very big victory” against Iran, claiming Washington has maintained the upper hand over Tehran from the outset.

Speaking to US media, Trump said he did not believe reports that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had died. He claimed that Khamenei had instead suffered serious injuries to his left arm and leg.

Trump said that if something had happened to the Iranian leader, Iranian officials were managing to conceal it convincingly. He noted that Iranian officials continued to say that important decisions required final approval from the supreme leader.

The US president also pointed to Washington’s financial strength as an important factor in the confrontation with Iran, arguing that the country’s economic resources would help move the United States towards a major victory.

Trump reiterated his confidence in the US position, maintaining that Washington had enjoyed dominance over Iran since the beginning and was now progressing towards what he expects to be a decisive outcome.