Army Officer, Students Clash During Sarhad University Protest in Islamabad

Students say the protest was held in support of their Head of Department, Dr Jadoon Khan, following a dispute with a university official.

Students alleged that the official had mistreated and threatened their teacher, prompting them to demand “Justice for Sir.”

Videos show a uniformed officer striking a student with a stick before students physically confront him.

A student protest at Sarhad University in Islamabad turned violent after a confrontation involving students, a university official and a serving Pakistan Army officer.

According to students, the protest was held in support of their Head of Department, Dr Jadoon Khan. They said an earlier dispute had taken place between Dr Jadoon and a female university official, identified in media reports as Dr Aina Ilyas.

Students alleged that the official had abused and mistreated Dr Jadoon and threatened to pursue a case against him. They rejected the allegations against their teacher and came out in his support, with protesters carrying placards demanding “Justice for Sir.”

During the protest, a heated argument reportedly broke out between the students and the female university official. Some students alleged that she slapped protesters during the exchange. The allegation has not been independently verified.

Media reports said the official then contacted her husband, who is a serving Pakistan Army officer. He subsequently arrived at the university in uniform.

Videos circulating from the campus show the uniformed officer confronting students and striking a young male student with an object resembling a stick. Students then surrounded the officer and the confrontation became physical, with pushing and scuffling visible in the footage.

As the situation escalated, the officer is seen drawing a pistol. The weapon can be seen pointed in the direction of the crowd before the officer raises it and fires into the air.

Students alleged that the officer had initially tried to fire towards protesters. However, the footage does not clearly establish this claim. It does show the officer drawing the weapon and later firing aerial shots.

A different account cited in media reports said the officer had come to assist his wife after she was allegedly harassed by protesters. Students disputed this version, saying he was called after his wife had already become involved in a heated confrontation with them.

Female students speaking about the incident maintained that their protest was not directed at the officer. They said their original demand concerned Dr Jadoon and what they considered unfair treatment of their teacher.

Islamabad police officials later reached the university as students demanded action over the confrontation and the firing.

Security sources subsequently told media that the officer had been taken into custody and disciplinary proceedings had been initiated. An inquiry is also reportedly underway into the incident.