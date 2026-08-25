New Mac Mini Could Launch Before Apple’s September iPhone 18 Event

Apple could introduce a refreshed Mac mini within days, potentially before invitations are sent for its September iPhone 18 event.

Strong demand from users running AI models locally and memory chip shortages have reportedly contributed to Mac mini supply constraints.

Apple has tested Mac mini models featuring both M5 and M6 chips, though the processor selected for the upcoming version remains unclear.

Apple could unveil a refreshed Mac mini sooner than expected, potentially launching the compact desktop before the company’s highly anticipated September iPhone 18 event.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new Mac mini could arrive within days and may even be introduced before Apple sends invitations for its September iPhone launch. Such a move would add another major hardware release to what is already expected to be a busy fall product schedule for the company.

The timing of the refresh reportedly comes amid unusually strong demand for the current Mac mini. The compact desktop has become increasingly popular among users who run artificial intelligence models locally, helping drive demand beyond earlier expectations.

At the same time, an ongoing shortage of memory chips has reportedly added pressure to supplies. The combination of higher demand and component constraints has made some Mac mini configurations difficult to keep in stock, with customers in certain cases experiencing longer delivery times.

Apple has reportedly been testing multiple versions of the next-generation Mac mini. Gurman said prototypes featuring both M5 and M6 processors have been evaluated, although it remains uncertain which chip will ultimately be used in the model expected to launch soon.

Apple has not publicly commented on reports surrounding the upcoming Mac mini refresh.

The expected update also comes as Apple prepares to expand Mac mini production in the United States. The company has said it plans to begin manufacturing the desktop computer in Houston later this year as part of its broader push to increase US-based production.

Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly visited the Houston facility earlier this month alongside officials from the Trump administration. The manufacturing expansion follows Apple’s decision earlier this year to discontinue the US-made Mac Pro.

The Mac mini is not the only Mac expected to receive an upgrade. Apple is reportedly developing a refreshed entry-level MacBook Pro as well as an updated iMac, with both machines expected to feature M6 processors.

More substantial changes are also reportedly being prepared for Apple’s premium laptops. Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are said to be in development with OLED displays and touchscreen support.

Introducing touchscreen functionality would mark a significant shift in Apple’s approach to the MacBook lineup, which has traditionally relied on keyboards and trackpads rather than touch-enabled displays. Those redesigned MacBook Pro models, however, are expected to arrive later than the upcoming Mac mini.

The potential Mac mini launch also comes at a significant time for Apple’s leadership. The report said the refresh could become one of the final major product introductions under Tim Cook, who is expected to hand over the chief executive role to Apple hardware chief John Ternus on September 1.