Tesla Roadster takes flight in Musk’s reveal, promises 0–60 mph in under a second

The new Roadster performed airborne flips and jumped over Tesla vehicles during a demonstration in Texas.

Tesla announced Performance, Thrust and invitation-only Rocket versions.

Production is targeted for 2028, while the flying version is not approved for public roads.

Elon Musk has revealed Tesla’s next-generation Roadster with a demonstration of airborne stunts, nearly nine years after the electric sports car was first announced.

JUST IN: Elon Musk unveils the Tesla Roadster by launching it off a ramp before the car flipped in midair and safely landed on the ground. The car is a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX. One of the most insane things I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/4tME4yavIh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 16, 2026

Held at a SpaceX facility in Texas, the event showed the vehicle climbing a towering curved ramp, travelling upside down and launching into the air before flipping and landing on its wheels. In another stunt, it jumped over a lineup of Tesla vehicles using thruster technology developed with SpaceX. Videos of the demonstrations quickly spread across social media.

“Well, it worked,” Musk said after the ramp stunt. He later wrote on X: “Turns out the future does have flying cars.”

Alongside its airborne capabilities, Tesla claims the Roadster can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in less than one second. The company also lists a top speed above 230 mph and a driving range of around 300 miles.

The offering includes three versions: Performance, Thrust and Rocket. The Rocket configuration features a full flight system and will be available by invitation only. Tesla’s website states that it is not approved for use on public roads.

Reservations require a $50,000 deposit for the Performance version and $250,000 for the Thrust model. Customers face a further wait, with production currently targeted for 2028.

Musk first presented the second-generation Roadster in 2017, with deliveries initially promised for 2020. Several deadlines have since passed, and the latest production schedule remains a target rather than a confirmed delivery date.