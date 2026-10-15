Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam join Pakistan squad ahead of ODI tri-series

Seven players have arrived at the team hotel ahead of the series against Sri Lanka and England.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will train at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday at 4pm.

The seven-match ODI tri-series begins on Sunday, October 18.

Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam have joined the national squad as players begin gathering for the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka and England.

The ODI tri-series is coming up 🇵🇰🏏 Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and six other squad members have arrived at the team hotel ahead of the tri-series starting 18 October 🗓️ #PAKvSL | #PAKvENG | #CricketKaJashan https://t.co/Dr31kpFdeK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2026

Seven players have arrived at the team hotel so far. Alongside Shaheen and Babar, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Saad Baig and Ghazi Ghori have also reported for national duty.

Pakistan will begin preparations on Thursday, October 15, with a training session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to train at the venue at 4pm.

The seven-match ODI tournament will get under way on Sunday, October 18.