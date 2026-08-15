Riyadh Air Launches Pakistan Operations With First Islamabad Flight

Riyadh Air’s inaugural Pakistan flight RX-660 arrived in Islamabad from Riyadh.

The aircraft received a traditional water salute at Islamabad International Airport.

Airline will operate seven weekly flights to Islamabad and three to Lahore.

Lahore operations are scheduled to begin on August 18 with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Saudi Arabia’s new airline Riyadh Air has officially launched operations in Pakistan, marking an expansion in direct air connectivity between the two countries.

The airline’s inaugural flight RX-660 arrived at Islamabad International Airport from Riyadh on Friday night, formally beginning Riyadh Air’s Pakistan operations.

Riyadh Air Begins Pakistan Operations.



Riyadh Air has commenced operations in Pakistan today with inaugural flight RX-660 arriving at Islamabad International Airport from Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/BKQPjAsr3m — Pakistan Airports Authority (@Pk_PAA_Official) August 14, 2026

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), the launch represented a significant development in direct air links between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and coincided with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

The inaugural aircraft was welcomed at Islamabad International Airport with a traditional water salute upon its arrival.

Riyadh Air had earlier announced plans to begin Pakistan operations on August 14, starting with flights to Islamabad. The airline is also scheduled to launch services to Lahore on August 18, further expanding its presence in the country.

Under its planned schedule, Riyadh Air will operate seven flights per week to Islamabad, effectively providing a daily service to the federal capital. Lahore will receive three flights per week.

The Saudi airline will deploy Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for its Pakistan flight operations.

The addition of Riyadh Air provides another direct air travel option between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, two countries with significant passenger movement for employment, business, religious travel and family visits.