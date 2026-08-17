BEOE Shares UNESCO Career Opportunities for Pakistani Professionals

BEOE has shared information about international career opportunities available at UNESCO.

Professional positions are available across grades ranging from P-1 to P-5 and D-1 to D-2.

Opportunities cover fields including education, science, engineering, finance, administration, management and social sciences.

Interested professionals must apply online through UNESCO’s official careers portal after checking the requirements and deadline for each vacancy.

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has shared information about career opportunities at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), encouraging qualified and experienced Pakistani professionals to explore employment opportunities with the UN agency.

The opportunities provide professionals from Pakistan a chance to work in an international environment and potentially pursue careers in areas including education, science, culture, administration, engineering, finance, management and other specialized fields.

According to the information shared by BEOE, UNESCO recruits professionals at different levels, including P-1, P-2, P-3, P-4, P-5, D-1 and D-2. Qualifications, required experience, responsibilities and other conditions depend on the individual vacancy and its grade.

Applicants are required to meet the academic and professional requirements specified in each job announcement. Relevant university degrees, professional qualifications and practical work experience are among the main requirements for professional-level positions.

Professionals from education, engineering, science, finance, social sciences, management and other specialized disciplines may find vacancies suited to their backgrounds. Depending on the position, strong communication abilities and proficiency in international working languages, including English and French where required, may also be necessary.

Employment with UNESCO can provide international professional exposure while allowing successful candidates to contribute to work involving education, scientific development, cultural preservation and international cooperation.

Depending on the position and applicable employment rules, successful candidates may also receive benefits and allowances in addition to their basic salary. These can include family-related benefits, educational support, travel benefits and other allowances. The exact salary, benefits and employment conditions vary by vacancy.

Interested candidates are required to submit applications through UNESCO’s official recruitment system. Before applying, applicants should carefully check the job description, qualifications, required experience and closing date for the position.

Candidates should also ensure their CV or resume, academic credentials, employment history and other requested information are complete and accurate. Some vacancies may additionally require a cover letter or other supporting documents.

Applicants have been advised to use recognized and official recruitment channels and verify individual vacancies directly through UNESCO before providing personal information or documents. Closing dates should also be checked carefully, as vacancies may no longer remain available after their respective deadlines.

Current vacancies and their individual eligibility requirements can be viewed through the official UNESCO careers portal.