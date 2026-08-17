Garments City to Be Established on 400 Acres at Port Qasim

The proposed Garments City will be developed on 400 acres at Port Qasim in Karachi.

Around 250 acres will be allocated for the project in its first phase.

The project is expected to create approximately 138,000 employment opportunities.

The government expects the initiative to generate around $2.5 billion while promoting private investment and exports.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has chaired a meeting to review plans for establishing a major Garments City at Port Mohammad Bin Qasim in Karachi.

Under the proposed plan, a total of 400 acres of land at Port Qasim will be designated for the project. Of this, 250 acres are expected to be allocated during the first phase of development.

The Garments City is expected to create around 138,000 employment opportunities and generate approximately $2.5 billion through increased economic and export activity.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said private-sector investment would be given significant importance in the development of the project. The facility is planned to support the production of garments meeting international standards while providing exporters with a one-window operation to facilitate business activities.

The Port Qasim Authority will provide the basic infrastructure and facilities required for the establishment of the Garments City.

The minister also said environment-friendly technology would be incorporated into the project, with the development aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s garments sector, attracting private investment and improving export capacity.