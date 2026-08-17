India Opens All Gates of Salal Dam, Flood Alert Issued for Chenab River

India has fully opened all gates of Salal Dam, releasing floodwater into the Chenab River.

Water levels are rising, and a flood alert has been issued for at-risk areas.

A flood wave is expected to pass Marala Headworks within 48 hours.

PDMA has also warned of a fresh monsoon spell across Punjab.

India has opened all the gates of the Salal Dam on a complete basis, following which water discharge towards the Chenab River has started flowing into Pakistan. The water level has begun rising, and in view of the anticipated danger, a flood alert has been issued for the relevant low-lying areas. According to the Flood Forecasting Division, nearly one lakh fifty thousand cusecs of floodwater have been released after all the gates of the Salal Dam were opened by India, raising serious concerns over the water level and inflow-outflow at Marala Headworks on the Chenab.

According to the announcement, a medium-level flood wave is likely to pass Marala Headworks within the next 48 hours, and local administrations in areas adjoining the Chenab River have been directed to remain on alert.

Separately, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for a fresh spell of monsoon rains across Punjab. Heavy rains have been forecast in most districts from tonight until the morning of August 21. Rain is expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Murree, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Attock, Talagang, Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin.

According to officials, rain is also expected in Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Wazirabad, while Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Nowshera and other areas are also likely to receive rainfall.