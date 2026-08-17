Oral Cancer Cases Rise 25% in Sindh Over Five Years, Experts Warn

Oral cancer cases in Sindh have increased by 25% over the past five years, according to speakers at an awareness walk in Karachi.

Gutka, mawa, betel nut, naswar and other tobacco products were identified among the major causes of oral cancer.

Experts warned that deaths could increase several-fold in the coming years if the current situation is not controlled.

Speakers stressed that early diagnosis can make treatment possible and called for a specialised oral cancer hospital in Karachi.

Oral cancer cases in Sindh have increased by 25% over the past five years, raising concerns among health experts who warn that deaths from the disease could rise significantly in the coming years unless stronger preventive measures are taken.

The warning was issued during an awareness walk organised in Karachi by Rotary International District in collaboration with its Oral Health Committee, the Directorate General of Narcotics Control Sindh and the Anti-Narcotics Force.

The walk, aimed at raising awareness about oral cancer prevention, polio eradication and the prevention of drug abuse, began near McDonald’s at Sea View and concluded at Nishan-e-Pakistan. Its central message was to encourage people to reject drugs and other harmful substances.

Speakers said gutka, mawa, betel nut, naswar and other tobacco products were among the major factors contributing to oral cancer. They stressed that avoiding tobacco and narcotics, recognising symptoms early and seeking timely medical treatment could help reduce the impact of the disease.

They warned that if the current oral cancer situation is not brought under control, the number of deaths associated with the disease could increase several-fold in the years ahead. At the same time, they emphasised that oral cancer can be treated when detected at an early stage.

With cases in Sindh reportedly increasing by 25% during the past five years, participants called for stronger public awareness campaigns focusing on the dangers of tobacco and drug use as well as the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Speakers also highlighted the need for a modern, specialised oral cancer hospital in Karachi to provide dedicated treatment facilities for patients.

They urged the government to take effective measures not only to increase awareness about cancer, drug abuse and polio but also to provide assistance and treatment to people already affected.

Particular concern was expressed over the growing use of drugs among young people and students at educational institutions. Speakers called for concrete and practical measures to prevent younger generations from becoming involved in substance abuse.

They said protecting young people from drugs was not solely the responsibility of the state. Parents, guardians, educational institutions and other stakeholders across society also have an important role in prevention.

The awareness walk was attended by Rotary International District Governor Shahzad Sabir, Director General Narcotics Control Sindh Hoonak Baloch, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Muhammad Irfan Soomro and other participants.