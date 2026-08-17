Six Dead, Several Injured in Stampede-Like Incident at Bihar Temple

At least six people died in an incident at the Ashok Dham temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.

Initial reports suggest a falling electricity pole may have caused electrocution and panic among worshippers.

At least five people were injured, while authorities are investigating the exact cause.

The incident occurred during a Hindu holy month when a large number of devotees had gathered at the temple.

At least six people died and several others were injured following a stampede-like incident at the Ashok Dham temple in India’s eastern state of Bihar on Monday.

The incident occurred in Lakhisarai district, where a large number of devotees had gathered at the temple to observe a Hindu holy month.

According to police, preliminary information suggested that an electricity pole fell at the site and some people may have been electrocuted. The incident reportedly triggered panic among worshippers, resulting in a stampede-like situation.

Senior police officer Shivam Kumar said authorities were still verifying the circumstances and that the exact cause could only be established after the investigation was completed.

At least five people were injured in the incident. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, while relatives gathered at medical facilities as emergency teams brought casualties in on stretchers.

Authorities are investigating whether electrocution, crowd panic or a combination of factors was responsible for the deaths.

India has experienced several deadly crowd-related incidents at major religious gatherings. Last year, 30 people died during a crowd crush at the Maha Kumbh festival, where tens of millions of devotees had gathered for ritual bathing.