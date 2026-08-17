Fatimah Jaffry Vows to Fight for Herself and Daughter Amid Family Court Case

Fatimah Jaffry has spoken about the emotional challenges of going through an ongoing family court case.

She said circumstances forced her to enter a legal battle she had never imagined facing.

Fatimah said her daughter has become her biggest motivation to stand firm and seek justice.

The proceedings reportedly involve issues related to her daughter, including custody and maintenance.

Pakistani content creator Fatimah Jaffry has shared an emotional message about her ongoing family court battle, saying she is determined to stand up for herself and her daughter despite previously being afraid of courts and legal disputes.

Fatimah shared a photograph from outside the Family Court Malir in Karachi on Instagram, along with a personal note explaining how she found herself navigating a legal process she had never expected to face.

She said she never imagined being in such a situation but had reached this point because she was seeking justice. According to Fatimah, circumstances she had not chosen pushed her towards taking the matter through the formal legal system.

Reflecting on the experience, Fatimah said she had previously been afraid of courts, legal battles and the prospect of having to stand up for herself. However, she said the situation had changed her perspective and strengthened her resolve.

She added that she now believes she has no choice but to fight for herself and, most importantly, for her daughter. Emphasising her determination as a mother, Fatimah said that people do not always choose the battles they face, but she would stand her ground when it comes to her child.

Her remarks come amid family court proceedings following the breakdown of her marriage to fellow content creator Shabbar Jaffry, also known as Shabbar Abbas Zaidi.

The former couple’s separation has developed into a legal dispute, with matters involving their daughter Daneen, including custody and maintenance, becoming part of the proceedings.

Fatimah did not disclose further details about the case in her latest message. Instead, she focused on the emotional impact of the legal process and her determination to continue pursuing the matter while protecting her interests and those of her daughter.