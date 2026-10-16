Rana Sanaullah says talks with PTI possible within constitutional and legal limits

Sanaullah says negotiations remain possible if PTI adopts a constructive, lawful approach.

He expresses regret over the detention of Imran Khan’s sisters while defending the move.

Maryam Nawaz accuses PTI of causing the fall of its own government.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said the government could consider negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) if the party agrees to pursue a constructive political role within constitutional and legal limits.

Speaking on a private television programme, Sanaullah said PTI’s current approach was damaging the party itself. He maintained that the possibility of reconsidering the situation remained open if the party committed to working through lawful and constitutional means.

Contrasting the conduct of successive prime ministers, he said Imran Khan had not even telephoned the opposition leader during his time in office. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he added, had shaken hands and spoken with the opposition leader upon arriving in the National Assembly.

Sanaullah also expressed regret over the detention of Imran Khan’s sisters, saying the government was saddened by the situation. However, he alleged that they had spoken about storming the Governor House during statements concerning the long march.

He defended their detention as necessary to keep the situation under control and also criticised the nature of statements circulated by PTI’s social media network.

The adviser argued that an interim arrangement would not have been needed had PTI agreed to fulfil its political role within constitutional and legal boundaries. He nevertheless said the matter could still be reconsidered.

Turning to security, Sanaullah warned that failure to eliminate terrorism promptly and build national unity against it could threaten the country’s existence. He called for federal and provincial governments to follow a consistent policy in tackling the threat.

He also alleged that India was financing terrorist activities in Pakistan and had established bases in Afghanistan. Sanaullah claimed India could no longer confront Pakistan through conventional warfare and said countries across the region viewed Pakistan as a provider of security.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz criticised PTI during an event in Sahiwal on Friday, accusing the party of bringing down its own government.

She described the long march as an exercise that had ended with the fall of PTI’s own administration and questioned the party’s political conduct.

Maryam said Punjab was entering the age of artificial intelligence while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained in the “Stone Age.” She added that the people of KP would now see what development meant.