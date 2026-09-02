Pakistan, Deutsche Bank Discuss Investment Opportunities and Deeper Financial Engagement

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed Deutsche Bank officials on Pakistan’s economic progress, structural reforms and external financing strategy.

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Pakistan and showed interest in expanding corporate and investment banking activities.

Both sides discussed attracting international and Saudi-based investment into infrastructure, energy, mining, technology and other productive sectors.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, meeting with Deutsche Bank Regional CEO Middle East & Africa, Mr. Jamal Al Kishi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Deutsche Bank have discussed opportunities for deeper institutional engagement, investment and financing as the government seeks to expand international capital access and attract greater private-sector participation in key sectors of the economy.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Deutsche Bank’s Regional CEO for the Middle East and Africa, Jamal Al Kishi, who was accompanied by the bank’s Pakistan Country Manager Ali Haider Zaidi.

During the meeting, the finance minister briefed the Deutsche Bank delegation on Pakistan’s economic outlook and the government’s efforts to institutionalise structural reforms while moving towards a sustainable, export-led growth model.

Aurangzeb highlighted what the government described as improvements in Pakistan’s fiscal position, external account and overall macroeconomic stability. He also referred to positive assessments from international rating agencies and partners, saying the improvement in the country’s credit profile represented an important milestone.

The minister said the government remained focused on further strengthening Pakistan’s position in international markets.

Al Kishi congratulated the finance minister and his team on the economic progress achieved over the past two years, particularly in fiscal consolidation, the balance of payments, exports and remittances.

He said these improvements had provided a stronger foundation for more sustainable and well-grounded economic progress.

The discussions also covered Pakistan’s external financing strategy. Aurangzeb said the government was pursuing a medium-term approach aimed at managing and diversifying the composition of external debt while strengthening engagement with international capital markets and financial institutions.

He highlighted fiscal space created through ongoing reforms and stressed the need to broaden Pakistan’s access to diversified external financing sources.

The finance minister also outlined investment opportunities available to international and regional companies, with particular emphasis on Saudi-based businesses.

Potential areas identified during the meeting included infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, utilities, mining and minerals, technology and blockchain, along with other productive sectors of the economy.

Aurangzeb stressed the importance of increasing private-sector participation and facilitating greater involvement by Saudi-based multinational companies interested in investing in Pakistan.

Al Kishi reaffirmed Deutsche Bank’s long-term commitment to Pakistan and expressed interest in expanding the bank’s product offerings and coverage in both corporate banking and investment banking.

He also indicated Deutsche Bank’s interest in developing a broader appetite for Pakistani exposure and further strengthening its presence in the country.

The Deutsche Bank regional chief highlighted opportunities to facilitate stronger engagement between Pakistan and companies from the Middle East and North Africa region, particularly Saudi-based firms, while exploring investment and financing opportunities across key sectors.