China Donates Veterinary Vaccines to Pakistan to Strengthen Livestock Disease Control

China has donated vaccines against Lumpy Skin Disease and Brucella melitensis to Pakistan.

The vaccines were formally handed over at the National Agricultural Research Centre in Islamabad.

Rana Tanveer Hussain says stronger vaccination can protect farmers from livestock-related economic losses.

Pakistan plans to coordinate with provincial departments and veterinary institutions for effective use of the vaccines.

ISLAMABAD: China has donated veterinary vaccines to Pakistan to strengthen the country’s ability to prevent and control major livestock diseases, as the two countries expand cooperation in agriculture, animal health and scientific research.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain attended a ceremony at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) in Islamabad on Wednesday, where vaccines against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and Brucella melitensis were formally handed over to Pakistan.

The vaccines were donated by China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. The ceremony was also attended by Chinese Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Shi Yuanqiang, the secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, senior government officials, Chinese Embassy representatives, scientists and livestock experts.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rana Tanveer thanked the Chinese government, its agriculture ministry and the Chinese Embassy for the assistance. He said the donation reflected the longstanding Pakistan-China friendship as well as growing bilateral cooperation in agriculture, livestock, research, science and technology.

The minister said livestock plays an important role in Pakistan’s agricultural economy and provides livelihoods to rural communities, particularly smallholder farmers. Animal diseases can therefore have consequences beyond livestock health by reducing farmers’ incomes and affecting agricultural productivity.

He said Lumpy Skin Disease and Brucella can cause significant economic losses by affecting animal health, milk and meat production, reproduction and overall productivity.

According to the minister, LSD can lead to lower milk production, weight loss, damage to hides and skins and reproductive complications. Brucella melitensis can cause reproductive disorders, abortions and reduced livestock productivity.

Rana Tanveer said timely vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to prevent infectious livestock diseases, limit their transmission and reduce production and financial losses. Strengthening preventive animal health systems, he added, is important for protecting livestock assets and improving the livelihoods of farming communities.

He said the vaccines donated by China would reinforce Pakistan’s preventive animal health measures and support efforts to reduce the impact of livestock diseases.

“Protecting animal health is essential for safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods, improving livestock productivity and ensuring sustainable development of the livestock sector,” the minister said.

Rana Tanveer also highlighted China’s experience in livestock development, veterinary services, biotechnology, agricultural research and disease control. He said Pakistan wanted to benefit further from Chinese expertise by expanding institutional and technical cooperation between the two countries.

The minister said the donated vaccines would be used in line with relevant technical and regulatory requirements. Authorities would focus on maintaining vaccine quality, proper cold-chain management, appropriate administration and effective monitoring.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research would also continue coordinating with provincial livestock departments, veterinary services and research institutions to ensure animal health interventions are implemented effectively, he added.

As part of the initiative, officials and experts also conducted a field demonstration of the vaccination process at NARC.

Rana Tanveer appreciated the work of Pakistani and Chinese officials, scientists, veterinarians and technical teams involved in the initiative and expressed confidence that the donation would further strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and China in agriculture and animal health.

“Pakistan highly values its friendship with China and remains committed to deepening our agricultural partnership for the benefit of our farmers, livestock producers and rural communities,” he said.