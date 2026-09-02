Pakistan, Belgium Agree to Strengthen Maritime Cooperation and Student Exchanges

Pakistan and Belgium have agreed to strengthen ties between maritime institutions and explore student training and exchange programmes.

Pakistan plans to expand maritime infrastructure through new projects at Port Qasim, Karachi Port and Gwadar Port.

The two countries see potential for cooperation in maritime education, shipping, logistics, port services and the blue economy.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belgium have agreed to deepen cooperation between their maritime institutions, with both countries exploring training opportunities and exchange programmes for students as part of broader efforts to strengthen ties in the marine sector.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Belgian Ambassador Idesbald Van der Gracht and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed maritime education, institutional cooperation, port development and opportunities associated with the blue economy.

Junaid Chaudhry informed the Belgian ambassador that work was underway to upgrade the Pakistan Marine Academy into a degree-awarding institution. He said most of the work required for the initiative had already been completed.

The minister said closer cooperation could provide Pakistani students with opportunities to receive education and training at Belgian maritime institutions. A proposed exchange programme could also allow students from Pakistan and Belgium to learn from each other’s expertise, professional experience and maritime practices.

He said the two countries had considerable scope to expand cooperation in the marine sector, particularly through the exchange of technical expertise and institutional experience. Such collaboration, he added, could contribute to the development of the blue economies of both countries.

The meeting also covered Pakistan’s efforts to modernise and expand its port infrastructure and increase transshipment activity at Pakistani ports.

Junaid Chaudhry said several projects were being pursued to increase the commercial and industrial capacity of Port Qasim, including plans for a multipurpose terminal, an automobile zone and a garment zone.

According to the minister, the proposed automobile zone would also include refurbishment activities, while the garment zone would contribute to the development of an industrial park at Port Qasim Authority.

Pakistan is also planning an energy city that would provide storage facilities for oil-producing countries. The planned facilities would accommodate petroleum products including white oil, crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas.

At Karachi Port Trust, the government is working on the development of both on-dock and off-dock terminals as part of its efforts to improve port capacity and supporting infrastructure.

The minister also highlighted plans to strengthen regional trade connectivity through Gwadar Port. He said Pakistan wanted to link the port with Central Asian countries, potentially creating additional opportunities for regional trade and transit.

Junaid Chaudhry said Pakistan’s geographical location and expanding maritime infrastructure offered significant opportunities for international partnerships in shipping, logistics, port services, maritime education and other areas linked to the blue economy.