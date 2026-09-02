Punjab Boards Announce Class 9 Results 2026, Students Can Check Online and via SMS

All nine educational boards in Punjab announced the Class 9, SSC Part-I annual examination results 2026 on September 2 at 10:00am.

Students can check their results online through their respective board websites by entering their roll numbers.

Results can also be checked through SMS by sending the roll number to the designated code of the relevant Punjab board.

LAHORE: All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) across Punjab have announced the Class 9 annual examination results 2026, allowing students to check their SSC Part-I results online or through SMS.

The Punjab Boards Class 9 results were announced simultaneously on Wednesday, September 2, at 10:00am.

Students who appeared in the annual examinations can access their results through the official website of their respective educational board by entering their roll number.

The results have been announced by the Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Sargodha boards.

Students who face difficulty accessing board websites can also obtain their results through SMS. To use the service, candidates need to send their roll number to the SMS code assigned to their respective board.

Check Punjab Boards Class 9 Results 2026 Online

Students can now check their results through the official websites of their respective boards. The results have been released by the nine educational boards across Punjab, which includes:

The SMS codes for the Punjab boards are

Lahore Board: 800291

Gujranwala Board: 800299

Rawalpindi Board: 800296

Multan Board: 800293

Sahiwal Board: 800292

Faisalabad Board: 800240

Sargodha Board: 800290

D.G. Khan Board: 800295

Bahawalpur Board: 800298

Students are advised to carefully review their subject-wise marks and personal information after accessing the result.

Candidates checking their results online should also download or print a copy of the result for their records and future reference.