ADB Acknowledges Pakistan’s Economic Progress, Credit Rating Upgrades

ADB has acknowledged Pakistan’s recent macroeconomic improvements and positive developments in the country’s sovereign credit ratings.

The government says its economic focus is shifting from stabilisation towards investment, exports, job creation and private-sector-led growth.

Pakistan and ADB are continuing cooperation on pension reforms, insurance transformation, public-private partnerships and other structural reforms.

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has acknowledged Pakistan’s recent progress in macroeconomic stabilisation and improvements in sovereign credit ratings, as the government prepares to shift its economic focus towards investment, exports, employment generation and private-sector-led growth.

The assessment came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and ADB Vice President for South, Central and West Asia Yingming Yang in Islamabad.

Yang congratulated the finance minister and the government on Pakistan’s progress in macroeconomic stabilisation and particularly noted improvements in fiscal management, the external account and overall economic stability.

The ADB vice president also welcomed positive developments in Pakistan’s sovereign credit ratings, describing them as evidence of the country’s continued reform efforts and improved economic fundamentals.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb said the government was now moving its attention from macroeconomic stabilisation towards sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He said the next phase would place greater emphasis on attracting investment, increasing exports, generating employment and expanding private-sector participation in the economy.

The finance minister said the government was seeking to institutionalise structural reforms rather than treat them as temporary measures. The reform agenda covers domestic resource mobilisation, public finance, energy, insurance, pensions and other important sectors.

Pakistan and ADB also reviewed ongoing work on pension reforms and institutional strengthening. Aurangzeb appreciated the development bank’s technical assistance in these areas, while the two sides discussed ongoing and planned policy-based operations aimed at supporting structural reforms and longer-term economic transformation.

The insurance transformation programme was another area discussed during the meeting, along with public-private partnership initiatives and measures to improve the readiness and implementation capacity of development projects.

Aurangzeb also welcomed ADB’s growing engagement beyond sovereign financing, particularly its support for private-sector operations and public-private partnerships.

The meeting discussed increasing access to finance for small and medium enterprises, with the government seeking to strengthen the role of SMEs in employment, investment and exports. Both sides also highlighted the importance of improving their competitiveness and integrating Pakistani businesses into global value chains.

The finance minister stressed that greater domestic and private capital would be required to support the country’s growth ambitions. He highlighted opportunities to use innovative financing structures, co-financing and stronger participation from international development and financial institutions.

Potential areas for expanded cooperation include infrastructure, transport, clean energy, water resource management and climate resilience.

Yang reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to Pakistan’s development priorities and said the bank’s strategic priorities were strongly aligned with the government’s reform agenda. He also stressed the importance of maintaining fiscal prudence while Pakistan transitions towards sustainable economic growth.

Aurangzeb said future cooperation with ADB should remain aligned with Pakistan’s priorities, particularly private-sector-led growth, export competitiveness, access to finance, infrastructure development, climate resilience and social protection.