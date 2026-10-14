PTI challenges KP emergency and governor’s rule in Peshawar High Court

Barrister Gohar seeks the restoration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s elected government.

PTI has requested an early hearing of its petition against emergency and governor’s rule.

The party says it will continue its constitutional and legal campaign against the measures.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has challenged the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Peshawar High Court, seeking the restoration of the elected provincial government.

The petition was submitted on Wednesday through lawyer Ali Zaman. Speaking to reporters, Gohar said the measures had effectively brought democratic governance in the province to an end. He expressed hope that the court would restore the elected administration and said PTI had sought an early hearing.

Gohar said the party would continue its constitutional and legal struggle against the decision.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved the emergency and governor’s rule on October 11 on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution. The federal government cited deteriorating security conditions and concerns over counterterrorism efforts, while PTI opposed the intervention.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi was subsequently assigned responsibility for provincial affairs. Under the arrangement, he performs the provincial government’s functions on behalf of the federation with support from an 11-member advisory council, while Parliament exercises the provincial assembly’s legislative powers.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the arrangement would initially continue for six months.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and several provincial cabinet members were detained following the decision on Sunday. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry confirmed on Monday that they were in preventive custody, saying those facing cases would be charged and tried, while others would be released.

The intervention came a week after PTI supporters began a march through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demanding the release of jailed party founder Imran Khan and access to medical treatment for him.

The march started in Lakki Marwat on October 4 after government-opposition negotiations failed. Differences centred on counterterrorism cooperation and access to Khan, including a visit by his personal doctor. Both sides blamed each other for the breakdown as Afridi continued leading the march through the province.