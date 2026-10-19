PCB dedicates Pakistan–England ODI in Lahore to breast cancer awareness

Pakistan will wear a specially designed pink kit for the October 25 match at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pink Ribbon Campaign activities will begin two hours before the fourth ODI of the tri-series.

Stadium displays and live commentary will carry messages on early detection, screening and timely treatment.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will dedicate the Pakistan–England ODI at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, October 25, to breast cancer awareness, with the national team taking the field in specially designed pink kits.

The fixture, the fourth match of the tri-nation ODI series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, will mark Breast Cancer Awareness Day as part of the board’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Pink Ribbon Campaign activities will begin at the stadium two hours before the match. The event forms part of Pinktober, the global Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and aims to promote awareness across Pakistan about early detection, regular screening and timely treatment.

Pakistan’s players will wear pink to express solidarity with breast cancer patients and survivors. England’s players, match officials and commentators will also be invited to wear pink ribbons in support of the campaign.

Pink-branded stumps will be used for the fixture, while awareness messages and campaign visuals will appear on the stadium’s big screen and LED perimeter boards throughout the game.

Commentators will also share awareness messages during the live broadcast, extending the campaign’s reach to viewers across Pakistan and beyond.