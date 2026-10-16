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Pakistan’s IT exports reach $435 million in September, second-highest on record

Ahmed Raza October 16, 2026
  • September 2026 IT exports rose 18% year-on-year and 10% month-on-month.
  • The monthly total was just $2 million below the record set in December 2025.
  • First-quarter FY27 exports reached $1.25 billion, an increase of around 18%.
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Pakistan recorded $435 million in IT and technology exports in September 2026, marking its second-highest monthly total, Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad said on Friday.

The September figure represented an 18 percent increase compared with the same month last year and a 10 percent rise from August. It fell just short of the all-time monthly high of $437 million recorded in December 2025.

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The latest performance took IT exports for the July–September quarter of fiscal year 2026–27 to $1.25 billion, up approximately 18 percent from the corresponding period a year earlier, Schehzad said.

He attributed the growth to targeted incentives introduced in the FY27 budget for exporters, particularly those in the IT industry, alongside the expansion of Pakistan’s digital economy.

Schehzad said these measures were helping increase exports and generate foreign exchange earnings without adding to debt, while creating high-value employment opportunities and strengthening Pakistan’s links with international markets.

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