Maryam Nawaz Pays Rs27.19 Million for Official Aircraft Used on Private London Visit

Reports say Maryam Nawaz paid Rs27,194,004 for using the Punjab government’s aircraft during her London trip.

The chief minister travelled privately to attend her daughter’s graduation ceremony.

The aircraft’s use sparked controversy and prompted an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly seeking expense details.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has paid Rs27,194,004 to the provincial government to cover the use of its official aircraft during her recent private visit to London, according to reports.

The trip, undertaken to attend her daughter’s graduation ceremony, drew criticism over the use of a government aircraft for personal travel. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari had earlier said the chief minister would bear the expenses herself.

Reports said the amount had been deposited into the government treasury to cover expenses incurred through the aircraft’s use.

PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt also confirmed the payment on social media, saying Maryam had covered all expenses associated with using the government plane. She added that the cheque submitted by the chief minister would be cashed the following day.