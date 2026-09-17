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Four-Day Workweek Notification Is Fake, Says Information Ministry

PT Web Desk September 17, 2026
  • MOIB’s Fact Checker rejected a social media notification claiming a four-day government workweek.
  • The document falsely lists Monday to Thursday as working days and Friday to Sunday as holidays.
  • Citizens were urged to verify announcements through official government channels before sharing them.
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The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Fact Checker has declared a notification circulating on social media about a four-day working week for the Government of Pakistan to be fake.

The purported notification claims that government working days have been reduced to Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday designated as weekly holidays.

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Dated September 16, 2026, the document is falsely attributed to the Cabinet Division and refers to an earlier notification allegedly issued on September 15.

The MOIB Fact Checker urged citizens not to believe or circulate the misleading document and to consult official government channels for authentic notifications and announcements.

It also advised the public to verify information received through social media before sharing it. The Cabinet Division maintains an official notifications page where government orders and announcements can be checked.

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