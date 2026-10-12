Pakistan forces kill 12 militants, Afghan Taliban personnel in Kurram border clash

Security forces say they foiled an infiltration attempt from Afghanistan in Kurram on October 10.

Naib Subedar Hidayat Aman embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praises the troops and pays tribute to the fallen soldier.

Security forces killed 12 militants and Afghan Taliban personnel while foiling an infiltration attempt along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Kurram district on October 10, 2026, according to a security statement.

Naib Subedar Hidayat Aman, 40, a resident of Ghizer district, embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire.

The statement said troops detected a group of militants, described as Khwarij, attempting to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan. As security forces moved to stop them, Afghan Taliban posts opened fire in support of the infiltrators, it added.

Pakistani troops responded with precise fire, thwarting the attempted crossing and killing a combined total of 12 militants and Afghan Taliban personnel, according to the statement. It did not provide a separate breakdown of the fatalities.

A sanitisation operation was under way to locate and eliminate any remaining militants in the area. The statement described them as Indian-sponsored Khwarij and reaffirmed the security forces’ commitment to defending Pakistan’s borders.

It also accused the Afghan Taliban administration of failing to prevent terrorist organisations from operating from Afghan territory, alleging that it had instead facilitated and supported cross-border terrorism. The statement maintained that the administration had repeatedly failed to meet its international counterterrorism obligations.

Security forces said the counterterrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, would continue at full pace against foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism. The sacrifices of security personnel, the statement added, strengthened Pakistan’s resolve to protect the country and its frontiers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the troops for foiling the infiltration attempt and eliminating the 12 militants and Afghan Taliban personnel.

Expressing grief over the martyrdom of Naib Subedar Hidayat Aman, the prime minister paid tribute to his bravery and devotion to duty. He said the soldier had made the ultimate sacrifice while defending the homeland and had demonstrated exceptional courage in safeguarding its borders.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing, Shehbaz extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the martyr’s elevated ranks in Jannah.

The prime minister said Pakistan had the capability to defend its frontiers and eradicate terrorism. He stressed that there would be no compromise on national security or sovereignty and said the nation stood firmly with its security forces in the fight against terrorism.