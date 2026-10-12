Musk promises affordable Starlink in India as rivalry with Ambani intensifies ahead of Jio IPO

Musk says Starlink will need affordable pricing to attract customers in India but gives no specific rates.

His comments come ahead of Jio Platforms’ planned IPO, which targets a $106 billion valuation.

India denies favouring Jio, saying all three prospective satellite operators await final security clearance.

Elon Musk has pledged to make Starlink’s satellite internet service affordable in India, intensifying his public rivalry with Mukesh Ambani days before Jio Platforms launches what is expected to be the country’s largest-ever initial public offering.

Writing on X on Saturday, Musk said competitive pricing would be essential for Starlink to attract Indian customers. He did not disclose proposed subscription rates for a market where mobile data costs about eight US cents per gigabyte, among the lowest prices globally.

Musk argued that greater competition would give Indian consumers more choice. He said it could reduce Ambani’s profits without threatening the survival of his business.

The remarks come as Jio Platforms, which owns Reliance Jio’s telecom business, seeks a valuation of $106 billion in its planned offering. Jio’s satellite venture and SpaceX-owned Starlink are both awaiting final security clearance to begin services in India.

Low-cost data helped Jio build its position in the Indian telecom market. Musk has also used competitive Starlink pricing in countries such as Kenya to challenge established operators. SpaceX now plans to enter the mobile carrier market itself, beginning in the United States.

The pricing pledge followed a series of posts in which Musk accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and Ambani of delaying Starlink’s entry into one of the world’s largest internet markets to favour Jio.

India’s government has rejected allegations of bias. It says all three satellite ventures seeking to launch services, including Starlink and Jio’s operation, remain subject to final security clearance.

Musk’s criticism marks a sharp change from his previously warm public relationship with Modi. Late on Friday, he directly mocked Ambani by calling him “Prime Minister Ambani” and asking whether he would allow Starlink to compete.

Reliance has not responded to requests for comment on Musk’s remarks.