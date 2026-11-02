Mr Patloo Breaks Silence on Wedding Event Tragedy, Denies Responsibility in Emotional Video Message

TikToker Mr Patloo has released an emotional video message following a tragic incident at his wedding celebration that reportedly left one person dead and others injured.

He claims he was receiving medical treatment at a hospital when the incident occurred and had already announced the cancellation of the event.

Mr Patloo has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir for intervention, maintaining that he was not responsible for the tragedy.

Popular Pakistani TikToker Mr Patloo has broken his silence over the tragic incident linked to his wedding celebrations, releasing an emotional video message in which he denied responsibility, expressed grief over the loss of life and appealed to the authorities for a fair investigation.

In the approximately 13-minute video circulating on social media, Mr Patloo appeared visibly distressed and claimed that he was suffering from a serious back injury that had left him unable to walk or carry out everyday activities without assistance.

He began his message by expressing condolences to the family of the person who lost their life and extending sympathy to those injured during the incident.

Mr Patloo said he had recorded the video under extremely difficult circumstances because he wanted to explain his position and address allegations being made against him.

According to the social media personality, his wedding celebrations were scheduled over three days, with a mehndi ceremony on the 5th, another wedding-related function on the 6th and a reception on the 7th.

He explained that he had deliberately planned a large public celebration rather than limiting the occasion to family members and close friends. His intention, he claimed, was to share his happiness with underprivileged people and provide financial assistance to those in need.

Mr Patloo said the event included plans to arrange marriages for 20 deserving girls, distribute food among attendees and present motorcycles and other gifts to members of the public.

He maintained that he had announced these plans approximately 10 to 15 days before the event and had also issued a video message asking attendees to maintain discipline, avoid pushing one another and take care of their personal belongings.

The TikToker insisted that he had taken responsibility for organising the programme and had made efforts to ensure that people followed safety instructions.

Explaining why he was unable to attend the event, Mr Patloo claimed that he had suffered a serious back injury while playing cricket at a ground a day before the scheduled gathering.

He said the injury affected a disc in his back, causing severe pain and leaving him unable to move properly. According to his account, four people helped lift him into a vehicle after he collapsed at the ground.

He claimed that his condition worsened overnight, forcing him to seek further medical treatment the following morning.

Mr Patloo said he subsequently recorded a video announcing the cancellation of the programme because of his medical condition.

He maintained that the tragic incident occurred despite his announcement and questioned why he was being held responsible for something that happened while he was receiving treatment.

The TikToker specifically mentioned Bashir Hospital, claiming he was undergoing an MRI examination at the time of the incident.

He urged investigators to examine hospital records, CCTV footage and other available evidence to verify his whereabouts.

“I swear to God, I wasn’t there,” he said, repeatedly insisting that he had no involvement in the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Mr Patloo also claimed that he had obtained the necessary permission for the public event, although the details of the approval could not be independently established from his statement.

Describing the situation after the incident, he said guests and acquaintances had gathered at his residence and farmhouse, creating confusion and disorder.

He acknowledged the response of the police, saying officers arrived and brought the situation under control. He thanked the police for their efforts.

During the video, Mr Patloo repeatedly referred to his efforts to promote Pakistan and support national institutions.

He said he could have arranged his wedding celebrations anywhere in the world but had chosen Pakistan because he wanted to celebrate in his homeland and present a positive image of the country.

According to him, Pakistani flags had been displayed at the venue, and he had instructed the event organisers to begin the programme with patriotic music before proceeding with speeches and entertainment activities.

He questioned whether his decision to arrange marriages for poor girls, distribute gifts and help financially struggling families had somehow become a reason for the criticism directed at him.

Mr Patloo also spoke about his personal background, saying he had experienced poverty and understood the difficulties faced by financially disadvantaged families.

He claimed that his plans included distributing ration supplies, providing financial assistance and helping people who could not afford basic necessities.

In an emotional appeal, he directly addressed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir, requesting that they examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He insisted that the tragedy was an accident and maintained that he had neither intended nor anticipated such an outcome.

Mr Patloo also referred to inquiries involving the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), claiming that he and his brothers were facing pressure following the incident.

He said he was willing to present himself before the relevant authorities and cooperate with any investigation but was physically unable to do so immediately because of his medical condition.

The TikToker claimed that he had been confined to bed for several days, unable to walk properly or even visit the washroom without assistance.

He further alleged that people who had previously maintained close relationships with him had abandoned him during the crisis.

Speaking about his family, he became emotional while remembering his late mother and expressing concern about his father’s whereabouts and condition.

Mr Patloo said he had been crying for several days and was struggling to cope with the situation.

At several points in the recording, he made deeply distressing statements about not wanting to live and suggested that the video could be his final public message.

He also apologised to those affected by the tragedy, saying he had never wanted such an incident to occur during his wedding celebrations.

The TikToker maintained that he had organised the event with positive intentions and had not expected the celebrations to end in tragedy.

He repeatedly appealed to the public and authorities not to hold him responsible without examining the evidence, particularly his medical records and the circumstances surrounding the event’s cancellation.

The video presents Mr Patloo’s account of the incident, while his claims about the cancellation, permissions, hospitalisation and responsibility remain subject to independent verification and any official investigation.