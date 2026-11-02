Mr Patloo’s First Wife Accuses Him of Changing After Fame, Claims He Divorced Her Without Informing Her

Mr Patloo’s first wife alleges that his behaviour changed after he became famous and financially successful.

She claims the TikToker developed relationships with other women and eventually divorced her without informing her.

She says the marital dispute caused severe emotional distress, leaving her dependent on sleeping medication for 18 months.

Popular Pakistani TikToker Mr Patloo has become the centre of controversy after his first wife publicly accused him of mistreating her following his rise to fame and financial success. She also alleged that he ended their marriage without informing her.

In an interview circulating on social media, his former wife shared details of their relationship, claiming that she had supported him during his financially difficult years but experienced a significant change in his behaviour once he became successful.

According to her, the couple married on November 10, 2021, and their relationship lasted approximately four years before ending in divorce.

She alleged that she remained committed to her husband when he was struggling financially and stood by him through difficult circumstances. However, she claimed that his attitude towards her changed after he gained popularity on social media and began earning more money.

The woman further accused Mr Patloo of developing relationships with other women, claiming that these developments created serious problems in their marriage.

She alleged that he gradually became distant, frequently scolded her and stopped maintaining regular communication. According to her account, he eventually cut off contact altogether, leaving her emotionally distressed.

Speaking about the impact of the relationship on her health, she claimed that she had been taking sleeping medication for the past one and a half years because of the mental stress she experienced.

She also stated that her medical records were available in the United Kingdom and could support her account of the emotional difficulties she had faced.

One of her most serious allegations was that Mr Patloo divorced her without informing her, leaving her unaware of the decision at the time.

The interview has attracted attention across social media, with users discussing her allegations and the circumstances surrounding the couple’s separation.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and Mr Patloo’s response to his former wife’s claims was not available at the time of reporting.