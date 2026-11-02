Ali Zafar Unveils Rugged New Look as Bostan Khan in ‘Gangs of Khorasan’

Ali Zafar reveals his dramatic transformation for the upcoming series Gangs of Khorasan.

The singer-actor appears with a thick moustache, glasses and a rugged appearance as Bostan Khan.

Fans react enthusiastically to his new look, questioning whether his character will be a hero or villain.

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has caught the attention of fans after revealing his striking new appearance as Bostan Khan in the upcoming series Gangs of Khorasan.

The popular entertainer shared a glimpse of his character on social media, showcasing a noticeably different look featuring a thick moustache, glasses and a rugged style that contrasts with his familiar on-screen personality.

The transformation has generated excitement among his followers, with many expressing curiosity about the mysterious character and the role he will play in the upcoming production.

Ali Zafar, widely recognised for his successful music career, acting performances and charming personality, appears to be exploring a different side of his acting abilities through the character of Bostan Khan.

His latest appearance suggests a departure from the romantic and lighthearted roles with which audiences have often associated him, although details about the character’s personality and storyline have yet to be revealed.

The glimpse shared by the actor quickly attracted attention on social media, where fans praised his commitment to the transformation and discussed what they could expect from Gangs of Khorasan.

One of the biggest questions among viewers is whether Bostan Khan will emerge as the central hero, a powerful antagonist or a character with a more complicated role in the story.

While the makers have not disclosed further details about the character, Ali Zafar’s dramatic new look has already created anticipation for the series.

Fans are now looking forward to seeing the singer-actor bring Bostan Khan to life and discovering how his character fits into the world of Gangs of Khorasan.