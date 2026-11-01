Moammar Rana’s Wife Mehnaz Reportedly Files Khula After 28 Years of Marriage

Pakistani actor Moammar Rana’s wife, Mehnaz, has reportedly obtained a khula from a Lahore family court after 28 years of marriage.

The couple has two daughters, and the reported separation comes after nearly three decades together.

Allegations of verbal abuse, mistreatment and lack of financial and emotional support have been cited in reports about the separation.

Pakistani film actor Moammar Rana’s wife, Mehnaz, has reportedly obtained a khula from a family court in Lahore, bringing their 28-year marriage to an end.

According to reports circulating in the entertainment media, Mehnaz approached the family court seeking dissolution of her marriage after nearly three decades with the actor. The couple, who have two daughters, had been married for 28 years.

The reported separation has attracted attention within Pakistan’s entertainment industry, particularly because Moammar Rana and Mehnaz had been together for many years and share a family.

Reports suggest that Mehnaz cited several issues in connection with her decision to seek khula, including alleged verbal abuse, mistreatment and a lack of financial and emotional support.

The allegations also refer to emotional distress reportedly experienced by the couple’s daughters. However, these claims have not been independently verified, and no detailed court judgment has been made available in the information reported so far.

The development comes just weeks after Moammar Rana publicly expressed his desire to save his marriage during a podcast appearance.

During the conversation, the Lollywood actor reportedly spoke about his relationship and indicated that he wanted to preserve his marriage despite the difficulties surrounding it.

Moammar Rana is a well-known figure in Pakistan’s film industry and has appeared in numerous Pakistani films throughout his career. His reported marital separation has drawn attention because of his longstanding public profile and the couple’s nearly three-decade relationship.

As of the latest reports, no detailed public response from Moammar Rana addressing the reported court decision or the allegations has been provided.