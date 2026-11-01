Tamasha Contestant Sahrish Ahmed Features in King Hassan’s New Music Video ‘Khoobsurat’

Tamasha contestant Sahrish Ahmed appears in the newly released music video for King Hassan’s song ‘Khoobsurat’.

The romantic track combines music, emotions and visuals to tell a story about love and admiration.

The official music video has been released exclusively through Pixel Entertainment.

Tamasha contestant Sahrish Ahmed has appeared in a new romantic music video titled ‘Khoobsurat’, featuring the vocals of singer King Hassan. The song has been released under the banner of Pixel Entertainment.

The music video brings together King Hassan’s singing and Sahrish Ahmed’s on-screen presence, presenting a romantic story centred on love, emotions and the beauty of someone who makes ordinary moments unforgettable.

Sahrish Ahmed, known for her participation in the Pakistani reality show Tamasha, takes on a featured role in the music video, marking another appearance in entertainment content beyond the reality television format.

Announcing the release on Instagram, King Hassan described ‘Khoobsurat’ as a musical journey through emotions and meaningful moments. The singer highlighted the combination of music and visuals in portraying feelings that are sometimes difficult to express through words.

The announcement introduced the song with the message, “Some feelings are too beautiful to put into words. Some stories are meant to be felt.”

The official music video features King Hassan as the singer, with Sahrish Ahmed appearing alongside him. Pixel Entertainment has released the project exclusively through its platform.

The release also brings attention to Sahrish Ahmed’s continued involvement in entertainment projects following her appearance on Tamasha, with the new music video showcasing her in a romantic visual production.