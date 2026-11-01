Gold Price Drops by Rs10,800 Per Tola in Pakistan Today, Silver Also Declines

Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply on Saturday, October 31, 2026, with 24-karat gold declining by Rs10,800 per tola to Rs409,736.

The price of 10 grams of gold dropped to Rs351,282, while silver was quoted at Rs5,388 per tola.

International gold prices decreased by $108 per ounce, putting additional pressure on Pakistan’s bullion market.

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a significant decline on Saturday, October 31, 2026, as falling international bullion rates pushed the price of the precious metal lower in the domestic market.

According to rates reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs10,800 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs409,736.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined to Rs351,282, reflecting the downward movement in the local bullion market.

The latest decrease follows another decline recorded on Friday, when gold was priced at Rs420,536 per tola. The two consecutive trading sessions have brought a considerable reduction in gold prices, providing some relief to jewellery buyers.

Silver prices were also quoted lower, with the rate standing at Rs5,388 per tola and Rs4,619 per 10 grams in the domestic market.

The latest reported gold and silver rates in Pakistan are as follows:

Precious metal Per tola Per 10 grams Gold (24-karat) Rs409,736 Rs351,282 Gold (22-karat, indicative) Rs375,591 Rs322,015 Silver Rs5,388 Rs4,619

The decline in domestic gold prices comes amid a substantial decrease in international bullion rates. Gold fell by $108 per ounce in the global market, bringing its price to approximately $3,872 per ounce.

International silver prices also came under pressure, with the metal quoted at around $49.10 per ounce, reflecting weaker precious-metal prices in global trading.

Gold and silver rates in Pakistan are influenced by international market movements, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and demand in the domestic bullion market.

The latest prices apply as reference rates for major markets, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities. However, actual retail prices may vary slightly depending on local market conditions, dealer margins and jewellery-making charges.

The recent decline follows a period of fluctuations in gold prices during October, when changing international rates resulted in repeated increases and decreases in the domestic market.