Islamabad Introduces Same-Day Home Delivery of Driving Licences Through TCS

Islamabad residents can now receive their driving licences at home within 24 hours through TCS.

Applicants from other cities will receive their licences within 48 hours.

Citizens can choose between immediate collection and home delivery after completing the required licensing procedures.

Islamabad Police have introduced a new home delivery service for driving licences, allowing residents of the federal capital to receive their licences within 24 hours through courier company TCS.

The initiative aims to make the driving licence issuance process more convenient by reducing the need for citizens to visit traffic police offices repeatedly.

According to an Islamabad Police spokesperson, applicants who successfully complete all required licensing procedures will have two options: collect their driving licences immediately or request delivery to their homes through TCS.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Kainat Azhar Khan confirmed that residents of Islamabad would receive their driving licences at their registered addresses within one day, while applicants living in other cities would receive their documents within 48 hours.

She explained that the new arrangement would help citizens save time and avoid unnecessary visits to traffic police offices, particularly those who face difficulties collecting their licences in person.

The service is part of Islamabad Traffic Police’s efforts to improve public services and simplify administrative procedures through modern delivery arrangements.

Kainat Azhar Khan said the department remains committed to introducing citizen-friendly initiatives that improve accessibility, reduce inconvenience and strengthen the efficiency of traffic police services.

She added that further measures would continue to be introduced to promote modern policing and provide better facilities to the public.