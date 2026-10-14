KP emergency to remain until terrorism is eliminated, says Talal Chaudhry

Talal Chaudhry said the measures were driven by security concerns and insufficient cooperation against terrorism.

He said the federal government had addressed demands from two KP chief ministers and offered concessions during talks.

The minister maintained that arrests would follow legal procedures and require legal grounds.

State Minister Talal Chaudhry has said emergency measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would remain in place until terrorism was eliminated, maintaining that the federal government’s intervention was motivated by security concerns rather than a political agenda.

Speaking to the media, Chaudhry said terrorism posed a challenge to the entire country, disrupting business activity and hindering Pakistan’s progress. He argued that insufficient cooperation in tackling the threat had led the government to exercise what he described as a constitutional option.

The minister said the federal government had pursued different approaches over the past two to two-and-a-half years and responded to demands raised by two successive chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that concessions had also been offered during negotiations on the prime minister’s instructions.

Chaudhry questioned what alternatives remained when terrorists were not clearly identified as such and decisive action was not taken against them.

He also said the proposed Democratic Charter II had failed to receive the attention it required. He described political leaders’ inability to agree on matters of national interest as a further setback.

The minister acknowledged that invoking emergency measures and governor’s rule was a difficult course for any political party. However, he maintained that the purpose was to eliminate terrorism, with no intention of remaining in the province longer than necessary.

On arrests and other legal action, Chaudhry said individuals wanted in connection with cases would be dealt with through the relevant legal procedures. He added that the government did not intend to detain or imprison anyone without legal grounds.

Highlighting the impact of insecurity on daily life, he said children in some districts were unable to attend school and travel along certain roads had become difficult.

Chaudhry stressed that the measures were neither directed against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nor the Pashtun community. He said the intervention had been undertaken in Pakistan’s interest because of inadequate cooperation against terrorism.