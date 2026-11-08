India win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup

India chose to bat first after winning the toss.

The Under-19 Asia Cup match is being played in Muscat on Sunday.

Defending champions Pakistan beat India by 191 runs in last season’s final.

India won the toss and elected to bat against defending champions Pakistan in Sunday’s Under-19 Asia Cup clash in Muscat.

The fixture brings the two rivals together again after last season’s final, when Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs to claim the title.