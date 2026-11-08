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India win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup

Sara Ahmed November 8, 2026
  • India chose to bat first after winning the toss.
  • The Under-19 Asia Cup match is being played in Muscat on Sunday.
  • Defending champions Pakistan beat India by 191 runs in last season’s final.
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India won the toss and elected to bat against defending champions Pakistan in Sunday’s Under-19 Asia Cup clash in Muscat.

The fixture brings the two rivals together again after last season’s final, when Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs to claim the title.

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