Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes Zhob and nearby areas

Tremors were felt in Zhob and surrounding areas of Balochistan on Sunday.

The epicentre was 135 kilometres southwest of Zhob, at a depth of 30 kilometres.

No deaths or property damage were reported.

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck southwest of Zhob on Sunday, with tremors felt in the town and nearby areas of Balochistan, according to the Seismological Centre.

The centre located the epicentre 135 kilometres southwest of Zhob and recorded the earthquake at a depth of 30 kilometres. No deaths or property damage were reported following the tremors.