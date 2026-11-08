Basant 2027 sponsorship opens for parks, roads and festival venues in Lahore

Lahore’s horticulture agency has invited brands to submit expressions of interest for Basant 2027 sponsorships.

Sponsorship sites include parks, gardens, green belts, boulevards, roads, roundabouts, medians and festival venues.

Exclusive and site-specific packages are available, with limited space at prime locations.

The Horticulture Agency Lahore has invited businesses to sponsor Basant 2027, offering brands advertising space at festival venues and across public areas in the city. The invitation was issued under the campaign slogan “Color Lahore With Your Brand!”

Businesses can express interest in placing their branding in parks and gardens, along green belts and boulevards, and at locations such as roads, roundabouts and medians. Festival venues are also included in the sponsorship offer.

The agency is offering both exclusive and site-specific packages. Its advertisement says prime locations are limited and promotes the campaign to sponsors as an opportunity to reach a potential audience of 13 million Lahore residents.

Interested businesses can contact the agency’s marketing office for package and site details. The advertisement invites expressions of interest but gives no festival dates, sponsorship rates or submission deadline.