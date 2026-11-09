Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Undergo Medical Examination at Adiala Jail

PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi underwent medical check-ups at Adiala Jail on Sunday.

A medical team led by Dr Arif from PIMS Hospital examined both, with assistance from the prison’s medical staff.

Doctors assessed Imran Khan’s vital signs, reviewed his medications and provided medical advice before both were returned to their respective cells.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi underwent medical examinations at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Sunday, November 8, as a team of doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) assessed their health conditions.

According to sources, a medical team headed by Dr Arif arrived at Adiala Jail on Sunday evening to conduct the examinations. The visiting doctors were assisted by medical personnel from the prison hospital during the process.

The medical team carried out a routine health assessment of Imran Khan, checking his blood pressure, body temperature and pulse rate to evaluate his general physical condition.

Doctors also conducted an external physical examination and asked the former prime minister several questions regarding his health, including any medical concerns or symptoms he might have been experiencing.

Sources said the doctors reviewed the medications Imran Khan was currently taking and provided him with necessary medical advice and instructions regarding his health.

Following Imran Khan’s examination, the visiting medical team also conducted a health check-up of his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is being held at the same prison.

The medical team completed the examinations of both individuals before departing from Adiala Jail.

According to prison sources, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were subsequently returned to their respective cells after the medical assessments were completed.

No detailed medical report or specific findings from the examinations were disclosed in the information provided by sources.